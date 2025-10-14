South Africa: Media Alert - Ad Hoc Committee On Mkhwanazi Allegations, Members to Engage With Lt Gen Sibiya

press release

The Ad Hoc Committee to Investigate Allegations made by SAPS KwaZulu-Natal provincial head Lieutenant General (Lt Gen) Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is scheduled to meet tomorrow to continue to hear the testimony of Lt Gen Shadrack Sibiya, Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection. Members of the committee will then be given an opportunity to engage with the evidence presented.

The meeting will be in Parliament and will be live streamed on YouTube. Documents for the committee can be found on: https://www.parliament.gov.za/ad-hoc-committee-gen-mkhwanazis-allegations

Details of the meeting are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 14 October 2025

Time: 10:00

Venue: Good Hope Chambers, Ground Floor, Good Hope Building, Parliament

