South Africa: Media Alert - Ad Hoc Committee On Mkhwanazi Allegations, Members to Engage With Lt Gen Sibiya

13 October 2025
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

The Ad Hoc Committee to Investigate Allegations made by SAPS KwaZulu-Natal provincial head Lieutenant General (Lt Gen) Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is scheduled to meet tomorrow to continue to hear the testimony of Lt Gen Shadrack Sibiya, Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection. Members of the committee will then be given an opportunity to engage with the evidence presented.

The meeting will be in Parliament and will be live streamed on YouTube. Documents for the committee can be found on: https://www.parliament.gov.za/ad-hoc-committee-gen-mkhwanazis-allegations

Details of the meeting are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 14 October 2025

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Time: 10:00

Venue: Good Hope Chambers, Ground Floor, Good Hope Building, Parliament

Parliamentary committees are open to the media and the public. Journalists wishing to cover these meetings (including receiving links to virtual meetings) should send their cellphone numbers to Mlindi Mpindi on email mmpindi@parliament.gov.za for inclusion in the Parliamentary Communications Services WhatsApp Group, where such information is shared. Journalists must send these requests using their official email addresses (no private emails).

Members of the public may follow sittings live on Parliament TV (DStv Channel 408), via live stream on Parliament YouTube channel and Twitter page on the links below. You may subscribe to the Parliament YouTube channel to receive instant notification of live feeds.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.