Namibians' Life Expectancy Rises to 56, but Health System Still Faces Major Hurdles - Luvindao

Namibians' life expectancy has risen significantly from 47 to 56 years, yet the country's healthcare system continues to battle several challenges.

These include communicable and non-communicable diseases, minister of health and social services Esperance Luvindao says.

She said this during the official launch of the Ministerial Strategic Plan 2025-2030 and the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) policy document in Windhoek on Monday.

Luvindao highlighted issues affecting the health sector, including the uneven distribution of healthcare workers and infrastructure, gaps in the quality of care, and barriers that prevent vulnerable individuals from accessing essential services.

The minister said the UHC policy document is Namibia's direct response to these challenges, providing an extensive framework to ensure all Namibians have fair access to quality health and social services without financial hardship.

Despite the obstacles, she said Namibia's health system has achieved notable progress over the years.

"Our health-adjusted life expectancy has risen significantly from 47 to 56 years, and the UHC service index has improved from 39% in 2000 to 63% by 2024," the minister said.

"We have achieved historic milestones, including receiving WHO bronze and silver-tier certification for being on the path to eliminating mother-to-child transmission of HIV and hepatitis B," she said, adding that these achievements reflect solid commitment and strategic interventions.

While the Ministerial Strategic Plan seeks to guide the ministry's activities for the next five years, the UHC policy provides a clear vision and framework to strengthen the provision of quality healthcare for all Namibians without financial hardship.

"We aim to significantly reduce maternal and child mortality, continue placing HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria on a declining path, and substantially increase our UHC index," Luvindao said.

In a speech delivered on her behalf, United Nations resident coordinator in Namibia Hopolang Phororo said the government alone cannot achieve universal health coverage.

She said unified efforts involving healthcare workers, communities and academia are required to realise that goal. - Nampa