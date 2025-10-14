South Africa: Madlanga Commission Reconvenes, Sibiya Continues Testimony in Parliamentary Hearings

14 October 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Follow live updates on the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into high-level accusations by KwaZulu-Natal police boss Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and Parliament's ad hoc inquiry into the same.

Listen to this article 1 min Listen to this article 1 min Catch up

  • The Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System, or the Madlanga Commission as it's widely known, is in its fourth week of testimony.
  • The parliamentary ad hoc committee into the same allegations continues into its second week.
  • Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi testified in front of the parliamentary committee last week and took questions from MPs.
  • Mkhwanazi has testified at both hearings that the police minister at the time, Senzo Mchunu, along with others, undermined investigations into political killings.
  • What are your burning questions about General Mkhwanazi's revelations about corruption at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, and Parliament's probe? Share with our newsroom here.

The liveblog has ended.No liveblog updates yet.

Load more...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.