Rwanda/South Africa: Bafana Bafana Have No Room for Doubt in Run-Up to World Cup Qualifier 'Final' Against Rwanda

Bafana Bafana play a must-win 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Rwanda on Tuesday evening in Mbombela. However, even an emphatic victory won't guarantee a ticket to North America.

Bafana Bafana play a must-win 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Rwanda on Tuesday evening in Mbombela. However, even an emphatic victory won't guarantee a ticket to North America.

Trials and tribulations can make or break sports teams. Coming out unscathed from such situations can create indomitable sides. Think of Alex Ferguson's Manchester United. The team struggled for years before the planted seeds started bearing fruit.

It's been almost five years since Hugo Broos was appointed Bafana Bafana coach. His team's crunch Fifa 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Rwanda on Tuesday (14 October) at 6pm, in Mbombela, will be an important chapter in the Belgian coach's story with South Africa.

Winning an Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) bronze medal and qualifying to play at a World Cup for the first time since 2010 holds a bit more weight than just finishing third at Afcon. Hence this group of players, as well as Broos and his technical team, have worked tirelessly on the field to ensure this milestone is reached.

Not in control

Setbacks along the way mean the South Africans' qualification hopes are no longer firmly in their hands. Bafana Bafana dropped four precious points in their past...