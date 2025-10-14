Uganda: Mpuuga Open to Meeting Museveni, Stresses Legal and Transparent Dialogue

The leader of the Democratic Front (DF), Mathias Mpuuga, has said he is open to meeting President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to discuss national issues, provided such engagement is conducted within the law.

Speaking on NBS Television's Morning Breeze on Tuesday, the former Leader of Opposition said he has no objection to engaging with the President if the meeting is legally or formally necessary.

"President Museveni is around as a political leader in this country. Where the law says that we should meet and talk about matters of this country, why not?" Mpuuga said.

He added that discussions between opposition leaders and the President, if held with genuine purpose, are long overdue and essential for the country's progress.

"Where there is a clear agenda with clear intentions and an agreeable framework, we should have met yesterday," he noted.

Mpuuga dismissed claims that the DF is holding secret talks with any political group, stressing that his party values openness and transparency in all engagements.

"The DF is not involved in any secret talks. When we sought to speak to other political parties, we made it public. Whenever we met any parties, we invited the media because we want these talks to be public," he explained.

He further questioned the logic of excluding any section of Ugandans from dialogue, saying meaningful leadership requires inclusivity.

"Can you say that you cannot speak to a section of citizens then you say that you want to lead?" he asked.