Uganda: Luweero District Boss in Trouble Over Using Official Car At Bobi Wine's Rally

The Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) of the Uganda Police in the Savannah Region has summoned Elasto Kibirango, the Luweero District Chairperson, to explain the alleged use of a government vehicle at a campaign rally for National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine.

According to a letter dated October 14, 2025, and signed by D/SSP Wetaya Fredrick, Regional CID Officer Savannah Luweero, Kibirango is being investigated for allegedly using government vehicle LG0066-068 in violation of Section 28 (1) and (4) of the Presidential Elections Act, Cap 179, which prohibits the use of public resources for partisan political activities.

The summons comes days after NUP raised concerns over the alleged partisan use of UPDF vehicles in ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) campaign activities.

The letter directs Kibirango to report to the Regional CID Headquarters in Luweero on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at 9am, together with the vehicle and his official driver, to provide information relevant to the investigation.

Acknowledged and stamped "received" by the Office of the Principal, Luweero District Local Government on October 13, 2025, the letter emphasizes that Kibirango is expected to cooperate with investigators led by D/ISP Rhita Basemera.

Police sources say the investigation aims to ensure accountability and compliance with the law on the use of public assets during the election season.

Last week, NUP complained about the use of UPDF trucks in ferrying partisan persons to NRM rallies. The matter had ended in Parliament with some MPs questioning the UPDF action while Bobi Wine accused the defence forces of undermining the constitution that forbids the army's involvement in partisan politics.