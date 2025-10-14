Uganda: Mrs Museveni Encourages Candidates to Trust in God and Honesty As Uce Commences

14 October 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Rhonet Atwiine

The First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataaha Museveni, has sent a message of encouragement to the senior Four candidates sitting for their Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examinations, urging them to face the exams with confidence, integrity, and faith in God.

In her message shared on Monday, Mrs. Museveni congratulated the students for their hard work and preparation, reminding them that success comes through diligence and honesty.

"As our dear Senior Four students begin their UCE examinations today, I want to encourage you to approach each paper with confidence and faith. You have worked hard and prepared for this moment trust in your efforts, and above all, trust in God, who rewards diligence and integrity," she said.

She also cautioned candidates against engaging in examination malpractice, emphasising that true achievement lies in honesty and perseverance.

"True success is built on honesty and hard work, not on shortcuts. Remember, these exams are not just a test of knowledge but also a test of character," she added.

The First Lady further prayed for calm and clarity among the students as they begin their national examinations.

"May the Lord grant you calm minds, clear thoughts, and His grace throughout this examination season. Go forth and shine!" she concluded.

According to the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB), a total of 432,159 candidates across the country are sitting for this year's UCE exams.

