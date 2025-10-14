Uganda: Kasaija to Spearhead Digital and Green Finance Agenda At Regional Capital Markets Conference

The East Africa Capital Markets Conference 2025 is set to bring together leading financial minds and industry players for two days of high-level dialogue and strategic engagement from October 16-17 at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel.

The event will be officially opened by the Guest of Honour, Matia Kasaija, Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, who is expected to rally regional stakeholders toward building stronger, more innovative, and inclusive capital markets.

Held under the theme "Shaping East Africa's Capital Markets through Digital Transformation & Sustainable Finance," the conference will serve as a premier platform for policy dialogue, investment promotion, and financial innovation across the region.

The regional forum will bring together regulators, including the Capital Markets Authority, central banks, and ministries of finance, alongside institutional and retail investors, listed companies, brokers, fund managers, investment banks, fintech innovators, data vendors such as Bloomberg and Refinitiv, media, market intermediaries, development partners, and policymakers.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) Uganda, in partnership with the Uganda Securities Exchange (USE), the conference aims to strengthen the region's investment landscape by driving collaboration and innovation.

Key objectives include showcasing investment opportunities in East African capital markets, strengthening investor confidence, fostering networking among policymakers and financial institutions, promoting regulatory development, and highlighting market performance and emerging trends.

The event comes at a time when East African economies are increasingly leveraging capital markets to finance infrastructure, support SME growth, and build economic resilience.

With technology and sustainable finance at the heart of the discussions, digital transformation will be spotlighted as a game changer for market accessibility, transparency, and efficiency.

Hon. Kasaija is expected to reaffirm the government's commitment to fostering an enabling environment for capital market growth through supportive policy frameworks and partnerships with the private sector and development agencies.

Participants will take part in panel discussions, keynote presentations, and networking sessions aimed at shaping actionable policy reforms, stimulating investment flows, and enhancing the competitiveness of East Africa's capital markets globally.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Stock Markets Business Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This year's conference positions Kampala as a leading hub for financial innovation, reinforcing Uganda's pivotal role in driving East Africa's economic transformation.