Uganda: Mpuuga Accuses Nup of 'Leadership By Deception'

Nyendo-Mukungwe MP Mathias Mpuuga has accused his former party, the National Unity Platform (NUP), of pretending to uphold moral superiority while engaging in what he called "leadership by deception."

Speaking on NBS Television's Morning Breeze on Tuesday, Mpuuga said his former allies in NUP were "putting on a false court of decency" and cautioned that their political grandstanding would eventually backfire.

"Unfortunately, my friends at NUP have elected to put on a false court of decency, which they don't have. Their grandstanding will catch up with them," he said.

The former Leader of the Opposition added that deceptive leadership is dangerous, as it can erode public trust over time.

"Leadership by deception is dangerous because along the way, those you lead will start questioning your decisions," he noted.

Mpuuga further warned, "If the key opposition candidates do not look themselves in the mirror and straighten themselves out, we might leave the campaign trail worse off."

His remarks come amid increasing political activity ahead of the 2026 presidential elections, as opposition parties intensify mobilisation efforts across the country.

Mpuuga fell out with NUP last year over the controversial service award in which he and fellow commissioners of parliament shared nearly Shs2 billion from the taxpayers kitty.

The NUP called it corruption but Mpuuga insisted it was entitlement. He would eventually leave the party at which he was a deputy president in charge of Buganda region.