Uganda: A Night of Fine Dining and the Singleton Experience At the Smoke Out

On Sunday evening, food lovers and whisky enthusiasts gathered at Mediterraneaneo Restaurant in Kololo for an unforgettable celebration of fine dining paired with The Singleton.

Aptly titled The Smoke Out, the event was a tribute to African cuisine, highlighting smoked meats expertly complemented by The Singleton and its signature cocktails.

Not even an earlier thunderstorm could dampen the mood; as the skies cleared, guests--dressed mostly in casual attire--began arriving, clearly impressed by the vibrant ambiance.

The energy in the room, the hearty laughter, and the lively chatter made it evident that everyone was there to enjoy themselves.

The menu was rooted in local flavors but inspired by Texas-style barbecue. For those unfamiliar, Texas barbecue features slow-smoked, large cuts of beef such as brisket, seasoned simply with salt, pepper, and garlic, then cooked over woods like post oak or mesquite.

The emphasis is on the natural flavor of the meat, with minimal sauce and a distinctive coarse black pepper "bark."

For many guests, this was their first encounter with such cuisine, creating a space where curiosity met excitement.

"Is it ok if I add this with this one here?" guests frequently asked the chef, eager to explore new flavor combinations.

Amid the smoky aromas, The Singleton elevated the evening further. Guests enjoyed an array of cocktails infused with the whisky's smooth character--from refreshing citrus-kissed mixes to deeper, indulgent blends.

Early arrivals were treated to these exquisite drinks free of charge, adding an extra touch of delight and invitation to sip, taste, and discover their personal preferences.

In one corner, attention shifted to a guided whisky-tasting session. Participants were taken on a sensory journey through time, from the fruit-forward no

"Do you smell any apples?" the whisky sommelier asked, guiding guests through the tasting process and answering questions about aging and flavour profiles. Some inquiries sparked light-hearted conversation: "If I keep my 15-year-old aged whisky for five years, does it turn into a 20-year-old?" one guest asked, drawing laughter around the tasting booth.

Through events like The Chef's Table, Dinner in the Dark, and Chef Verses, The Singleton has perfected the art of transforming meals into memorable experiences that go beyond the plate.

"As The Singleton, we take pride in being part of experiences that celebrate flavour, craftsmanship, and connection," said Simon Lapyem, Brand Manager for The Singleton.

"Our whisky is crafted to be savoured; its smooth, rich layers are designed to complement fine food and elevate shared moments around the table. Events like this allow people to taste special flavour profiles and truly experience how it enhances every bite, every laugh, and every memory made."

As the night went on, the celebration continued with birthday toasts, laughter, and a lively soundtrack of Afro House, Soulful, and Tech House beats--perfectly rounding off an evening dedicated to taste, connection, and The Singleton experience.