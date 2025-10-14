Botswana: Girly Vows to Rebrand Molepolole Image

Molepolole — Miss Tourism World finalist, Girly Kookilwe has vowed to use her beauty pageant experience and international exposure to project her home village of Molepolole in a positive light.

The 25-year-old represented Botswana at the Miss Tourism World 2025 pageant last month in China, where 75 countries participated.

Speaking at a welcome ceremony held in her honour at Lesimakgosi ward in Molepolole recently, the current Miss Botswana second princess said though she did not bring home the Miss Tourism World crown, she returned with a wealth of knowledge, skills and experience which she would share with the youth in her village.

"Molepolole has been trending for the wrong reasons yet there are so many good things happening here," she said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Out of 100, at least 70 per cent are positive stories, but we focus too much on the negative 30 per cent. It's time we changed that narrative."

She expressed desire to help reshape perceptions about Molepolole and empower its young people to take pride in their community.

Through her pageant experience she hopes to inspire the youth to use their talents constructively and promote the good that exists within the village.

Kookilwe revealed that she had won 17 beauty titles over the years, achievements that many in Molepolole were unaware of.

"Most people only got to know me when I competed at Miss Botswana, but I have been doing positive work and representing my country long before that," she said.

"I want young people from Molepolole who are doing good things to be recognised and celebrated. That's how we change the tide."

Kgosi Kgari Sechele III of Bakwena commended Kookilwe for her achievements, saying her success should serve as an inspiration to other young people in Molepolole.

"What she has achieved shows that our youth are talented in many ways. They should use their gifts positively so that our village is not only known for negative stories," he said.

Miss Tourism World Botswana organiser, Segolame Phori, who is also a former beauty queen, praised Kookilwe for her dedication and discipline.

Phori said her agency was committed to scouting and grooming young women to represent Botswana internationally.

After Kookilwe won the Miss Botswana second princess title, Phori said she knew that she had the potential to shine globally.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"She becomes the ninth young woman we have taken outside the country to compete internationally," she stated.

Bencon Youth Foundation representative, Andrew Kgosiemang encouraged the youth to take their talents seriously and not to underestimate themselves.

"Girly is proof that talent, when nurtured can take you far," Kgosiemang said.

He therefore urged young people to believe in themselves and use their skills to impact the community positively.

Kookilwe's grandmother, Kgalemang Magano pointed that her granddaughter's passion for pageantry was evident from a young age.

"At first, we didn't understand her interest in beauty contests, but as she kept winning titles we realised that it was her calling and decided to support her fully," she said.

Kookilwe, who hails from Difetlhamolelo ward, attended Kealeboga Primary School, Tshegetsang Junior Secondary School and Kgari Sechele Senior Secondary School in Molepolole.

She began her pageantry journey at the age of 14 and has since built an impressive record of titles and community work that continues to uplift her village.

BOPA