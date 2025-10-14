Kenya: 'Extortionist, Thief!' MP Clashes With Duale in Explosive Committee Showdown

14 October 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Editorial Desk

Nairobi — A parliamentary committee session on health descended into a shouting match on Tuesday following a heated exchange between Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale and Kitutu Chache South MP Anthony Kibagendi.

The confrontation, captured on video and widely shared online, showed the two leaders trading accusations, with Duale repeatedly calling the lawmaker an "extortionist" and "a thief," while Kibagendi accused the minister of evading accountability.

"You are the cause of it. You are an extortionist," Duale shouted, visibly agitated, as he vowed to have the MP charged in court.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Kibagendi, equally defiant, fired back.

"Duale, you cannot intimidate me. I fear no one. We are not your children," he charged.

The confrontation erupted as the National Assembly Health Committee questioned Duale over alleged corruption in the Health Ministry and possible conflicts of interest involving the registration of private hospitals.

Duale dismissed the claims, maintaining that he did not own any hospital and accusing unnamed committee members of using parliamentary oversight as a tool for "extortion."

"This nonsense you are bringing to this country must stop," he said. "You can charge me if you wish -- I have nothing to hide."

As tempers flared, other committee members moved to restore calm, prompting intervention from Committee Chairperson James Nyikal (Seme MP), who urged both sides to maintain decorum and focus on the agenda.

"Let us maintain order," Nyikal said, directing that the proceedings continue "without personal remarks."

The session later resumed, with Duale vowing to petition the Speaker of the National Assembly for Kibagendi's removal from the committee.

"We will write to the Speaker -- this gentleman should not be in this committee," Duale declared.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.