Uganda: Government Pledges Phased Salary Increase Amid Ongoing Teacher Strike

The government has reiterated its commitment to enhancing teacher salaries in a phased manner, starting with the financial year 2026/27, as part of efforts to resolve ongoing industrial action by teachers.

The Uganda National Teachers' Union (Unatu) has been on strike since the beginning of the term, demanding better pay, improved working conditions, and allowances for teachers across the country.

The strike has disrupted teaching and learning in many schools, affecting students' progress in the ongoing academic year.

During the nomination of President Museveni last month, the First Lady and Minister of Education, Mrs Janet Museveni, appealed to teachers to exercise patience, urging them to wait for planned government interventions.

Her appeal came after President Museveni publicly criticized the striking teachers, saying there was no immediate funding for salary increases and that they would have to wait until the next national budget.

Minister of State for Higher Education John Chrysostom Muyingo, speaking on education sector developments, reaffirmed the government's position.

"The Government remains committed to enhancing teacher salaries in a phased manner, as communicated by the President, beginning with the financial year 2026/27," Muyingo said.

He also encouraged teachers who have not yet resumed duty to return to schools, emphasizing the need to safeguard students' learning and progress.

Muyingo commended teachers, school administrators, parents, and local government officials who have continued supporting students during the strike and acknowledged those who successfully conducted school-based assessments under the competency-based curriculum.

Education analysts warn that prolonged industrial action could negatively affect academic outcomes if not addressed promptly, urging both government and teachers to engage in constructive dialogue.