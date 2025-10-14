Tanzania: Mark Nyerere Day By Committing to Vote On 29th

editorial

Dar es Salaam — TODAY, we remember Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere, the visionary leader who did not just dream of a united Tanzania, he built it. October 14th is more than a date on the calendar.

It is a reminder. A call. A challenge. So, here's a thought: What better way to honour Nyerere Day and legacy than by showing up to vote on October 29th? Yes, let us swap hashtags for handshakes at the polling station.

Mwalimu Nyerere didn't preach unity from a distance. He lived it. Whether you are from Zanzibar or Kigoma, Mara or Ruvuma, Nyerere reminded us we are One Tanzania.

He said it best: "With- out unity, there is no future for Africa." And without democratic participation, there is no future for Tanzania.

That is why, since independence, every five years, we have gone to the ballot and it is our sacred tradition.

A peaceful ritual. And yes, sometimes it is hot, sometimes the lines are long, simply because we must vote as a constitutional right every Tanzanian is entitled. Nyerere believed in it deeply.

He once said: "Democracy is not a bottle of Coca-Cola which you can import. Democracy should de- velop according to each country's conditions." Tanzania's "condition" is simple: We choose peace. We choose votes, not violence.

We choose participation over pessimism. For that matter to our youth, stop boarding the misinformation train.

Now, a quick sidebar again for the youth: If you are tempted to share that "leaked" video from 2010 from another country or forward that WhatsApp conspiracy about rigged ballots, kindly don't. It is not clever, it is not patriotic and frankly, it is not legal.

Tanzania's laws are clear: Spreading outdated or fake election con- tent is punishable. Your phone can be a tool for truth or a factory for falsehood.

Choose wisely. Besides, let us be honest, because forwarding fake news won't change the result. Voting will. Casting your vote is not just a civic duty.

It is you stepping into Mwalimu Nyerere's shoes, even if only for a second, to say: "I care about this country."

It is your voice in leadership, your power to demand account- ability, your chance to influence the next five years. Don't just be a keyboard warrior.

Be a voter. Remember, Mwalimu Nyerere's legacy needs you now. If Mwalimu were with us today, he would urge us to protect peace, preserve unity and participate in shaping the nation.

So, as we mark his passing today, let us pay him the greatest homage possible and not just with words, but with action. Come October 29th, show up, stand tall and vote. For peace. For unity. For Nyerere.