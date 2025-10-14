Kenya: EACC Clashes With DPP Over Move to Drop Forgery Case Against Top UON Official

Nairobi — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has opposed an application by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) to withdraw a corruption case against Brian Ouma, a senior University of Nairobi official accused of forging academic documents and unlawfully earning more than Sh32 million.

When the matter came up before the Anti-Corruption Court on Tuesday morning, the prosecution informed the court that it intended to withdraw the case.

However, the EACC objected to the move, noting that the accused had previously obtained conservatory orders staying the proceedings.

According to the Commission, the conservatory orders issued on July 9, are still in force and were granted in petitions filed at both the High Court and the Labour Court, where the ODPP and EACC are parties.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The said petitions have not been withdrawn, and it would only be appropriate for the accused to first withdraw those matters before any steps are taken in this case," an EACC representative told the court.

October 30 ruling

The Commission further argued that the petitions have a direct bearing on the ongoing criminal case, and therefore withdrawing the case before the petitions are resolved would be premature.

In response, the prosecution said discussions between the parties were ongoing to resolve the outstanding issues and assured the court that the matter would be withdrawn once those issues are settled.

The court directed that a ruling on the application to withdraw the case will be delivered on October 30.

Ouma is facing charges of forgery of academic documents and unlawful acquisition of public property amounting to more than Sh32 million -- allegedly received between 2015 and 2025 while serving in various senior positions, including Deputy Director (Fundraising, Donor Relations and Partnership), Director of Advancement, and Acting Chief Operations Officer at the University of Nairobi.

He is accused of holding those positions without the requisite academic qualifications.

The case stems from investigations into the irregular appointment of Ouma as Acting Chief Operations Officer at the University of Nairobi.