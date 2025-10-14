Kenya: CDF Kahariri Warns Against Recruitment Fraud

14 October 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
Eldoret — Chief of the Defence Forces (CDF), General Charles Kahariri, has issued a stern warning to all Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) personnel against engaging in fraudulent recruitment activities.

He cautioned that any soldier found aiding or participating in schemes that defraud members of the public in the guise of offering recruitment opportunities will be dismissed immediately and without benefits.

General Kahariri reminded the troops that KDF recruitment is free, transparent, and strictly conducted in accordance with the law, emphasizing that integrity and discipline remain the cornerstone of military service.

"Transparency in this year's recruitment will enhance public trust and confidence in the Kenya Defence Forces. A fair, credible, and merit-based process will ensure that only the most qualified and dependable young men and women join our ranks," said General Kahariri.

He further cautioned the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious individuals claiming to offer recruitment slots for a fee.

The CDF also underscored the importance of Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) as a bridge between the military and civilians, noting that KDF continues to support communities through health, water, and education projects.

Such initiatives, he said, reflect the Forces' commitment to national development and strengthening civil-military relations.

He made these remarks during his tour to assess the readiness for this year's KDF Day celebrations in Moi Baracks,Eldoret.

This celebration honour Kenya's fallen heroes and celebrate the Forces' contribution to peace, security, and community development.

