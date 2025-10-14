South Africa: Lesufi Suspends Gauteng Health Boss Without Saying Why

14 October 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Dylan Bettencourt
  • Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi suspended provincial health boss Lesiba Malotana and appointed Dr Darion Barclay as acting head.
  • Lesufi said Barclay will bring stability in health services but did not explain why Malotana was suspended.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has suspended the head of the provincial health department, Lesiba Arnold Malotana, with immediate effect.

Lesufi announced the decision on Tuesday, saying that Dr Darion Barclay will take over as acting head of the department.

Barclay is currently the head of the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA).

Lesufi said Barclay's appointment aims to keep the department running smoothly while ensuring that residents continue to receive proper health services.

"Barclay will ensure stability and continuity in this critical department. His appointment highlights the importance of prioritising seamless service delivery," Lesufi said.

The Premier did not explain why Malotana was suspended.

He added that the Gauteng government fully supports the work of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and other law enforcement agencies.

"We remain committed to rooting out maladministration and upholding the highest standards of accountability and ethical leadership," Lesufi said.

