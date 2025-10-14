South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Undertake Three-Nation Visit to Asia

President Cyril Ramaphosa will embark on a three-nation visit to Asia from 22 - 28 October 2025.

The visits will include State Visits to Indonesia and Vietnam, followed by the President's participation at the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit as a Guest of the Chair.

During a media briefing on Monday, Presidential spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said the visit to the South-East Asian nations demonstrate South Africa's commitment to "deepening strategic ties" with the region.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"These engagements underscore the growing importance of South-East Asia in South Africa's efforts to diversify and expand its export markets, and to strengthen inter-regional cooperation.

"The President's participation in the ASEAN Summits follows South Africa's recognition as a Sectoral Dialogue Partner of ASEAN in 2023, marking a significant milestone in advancing South-South cooperation and fostering inclusive, sustainable development through enhanced political, economic, and multilateral collaboration," he said on Monday.

The visits form part of the drive for alternative markets for South African products.

"This visit to South-East Asia, including several that precedes it and a few still to follow this year, are part of an ongoing intensification of opening new trade opportunities and expanding existing trade markets for South African goods and produce.

"Over and above a laser focus on trade, President Ramaphosa has been seeking more opportunities for skills development exchanges that will benefit the youth of South Africa. In all the visits, in engagements with Heads of State as well as with captains of industry, the President has sustained a consistent theme of seeking out more and more skills development opportunities for young people," Magwenya explained.

Presidential diary

Before leaving on the tour to Asia, the President will on Tuesday, 14 October 2025 respond to questions for oral reply in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) in Cape Town.

"The session will cover amongst other issues mechanisms to monitor the state of service delivery and quality of services that are offered by all government levels, progress in reviving local industries and strengthening the manufacturing sector, and an update on South Africa's International Court of Justice case against the state of Israel," Magwenya said.

Later on Tuesday, the President is expected to deliver the keynote address during a dinner of the Public Protector South Africa (PPSA) 30-year Anniversary International Conference.

"Over the past thirty years, the PPSA institution has grown in leaps and bounds, and encountered a litany of challenges.

"It has, however, through sheer institutional resilience and resolve, recalibrated itself and has managed to maintain its key strategic role in South Africa's democratic ecosystem and continues to play an important role in enforcing the democratic values of good governance, the rule of law and quality of life.

"This Conference will bring together governance and accountability institutions from the BRICS group of nations, The Commonwealth, International Ombudsman Institute (IOI), Africa Ombudsman and Mediators Association (AOMA), the European Union and the G20," the spokesperson explained.

READ | Conference to reflect on 30 years of the PPSA

On Friday, the President is expected to deliver the keynote address at the 7th Social Justice Summit, to be held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The summit will bring together policymakers, legislators, civil society, traditional leaders, academics and the Judiciary for high-level dialogue under the theme: "Social Justice, Food Security and Peace: Pathways to Equality, Solidarity, Sustainability and Climate Resilience."

"The summit aligns with the G20 Development Working Group priorities, including mobilising finance for development, promoting social protection levels and addressing global public goods to enhance resilience.

"The summit will also continue to propel forward the conversation on accountability for constitutional governance, which includes the advancement of equal enjoyment of all rights and freedoms. That is essentially advancing social justice through transformative governance and civil society action, incorporating the role of business and development partners," Magwenya said.