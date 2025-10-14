Zimbabwe: National Hero Brig-Gen Mzheri Burial Today

All is set for the burial of national hero, Brigadier-General (Retired) Mpandasekwa Mzheri, at the National Heroes Acre in Harare today.

President Mnangagwa will preside over the burial.

Brig-Gen Mzheri, whose Chimurenga name was Khetani Khanye, died on Tuesday at a medical facility in Harare following a long illness.

He was 75.

Yesterday, a church service was held for Brig- Gen Mzheri at his Helensvale family home before it was taken to Charles Gumbo Barracks, where it lay in state ahead of burial today.

All logistics, including transport, are now in place with people expected to be seated by 7.30am at the National Heroes Acre.

Family spokesperson Mrs Connie Chikore thanked President Mnangagwa and Zanu PF party for according Brig-Gen Mzheri national hero status.

"As a clan and as Mberengwa, we are humbled by this gesture," she said.

"He was everybody's child in Mberengwa, so we are honoured that he was declared a national hero.

"We are ever so grateful to our President."

Mrs Chikore also described Brig-Gen Mzheri as a generous and upright man who was ready to serve his country and community.

"He was a soft and gentle soul," she said.

"Every one of us benefitted from him and when he came back from the liberation struggle, he joined the Zimbabwe National Army. He took over and started looking after the family."

Evangelical Lutheran Church in Zimbabwe Reverend, Dr Elitha Moyo, described the national hero as a man who actively participated and contributed to the growth of the church.

"Brig-Gen Mzheri and his late wife were devoted members of the church and actively participated in numerous programmes," she said.

"He (Brig- Gen Mzheri) was also instrumental in the opening of many church branches across the country.

"We have lost a devoted member who was passionate about the growth and development of the church."

Brig-Gen Mzheri was born on March 7, 1950 in Mberengwa district, Midlands province.

He participated in the Lancaster House peace talks in 1979 as a military adviser.

At independence, he was one of the first 18 ex-combatants to be attested into the Zimbabwe National Army as a Colonel on April 16, 1981, becoming the first Commandant at Inkomo Garrison.

Throughout his decorated military career, he held several key positions, including Commander 3 Infantry Brigade, Commander Special Task Force Mozambique and Director-General Defence Policy, Public Relations and Protocol, before retiring on July 31, 1999.

Brig-Gen Mzheri was decorated with several medals, among them the Liberation Medal, Independence Medal, Ten Years' Service Medal, Long and Exemplary Service Medal, as well as the Mozambique Merit Award for his distinguished service to the nation.