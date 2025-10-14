Zimbabwe: Region 5 Marathon Back On the Radar

Pretoria, South Africa — THE African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 's efforts to revive the regional marathon got off on a positive note yesterday, with thousands of participants turning up for the event at the Union Buildings.

Namibia's Daniel Paulus and Irvette Van Zyl were top in the main event of the day, the 21km open category.

The day got off with some light showers just as athletes were about to line up for the start of the 21km and 10km races.

But the athletes were ready to give it their all, and Paulus took the lead at the 6km peg and never looked back.

He was victorious, clocking 1 hour 4 minutes 12 seconds.

"The race was very tough. But the weather, very nice, and it was fine. I am happy I won the race, I surprised myself out there because this is my first time competing in this Region 5 event," said Paulus.

South Africa's Onalenna Khonkhobe was second with a time of 1 hour 4 minutes 25 seconds.

Eric Ngeno from Kenya was third in 1 hour 4 minutes, 25 seconds.

In the women's category, Van Zyl, a seasoned South African runner, gave a good account of herself to be crowned winner when clocking 1 hour 14 minutes 55 seconds.

"It was a great race today for me. I didn't expect to come and win, but I came in lined up because I have got nothing to lose. I am still coming back from my opening three weeks ago, so I just wanted to come top five and just have a good run.

"It brings the next level of competition out of you. Today, I didn't think I was in a sub-75 shape, but the competition brought that out of me.

"So it's really great competition to be part of, or a great race to be part of," said Van Zyl.

Mildred Chepkemei Kinyanja came second in 1 hour 15 minutes 26 seconds, and Lavinia Haitope from Namibia clocked 1 hour 15 minutes 31 seconds to complete the top three.

Haitope said it was a tough outing, but coming third was encouraging as she concludes her 2025 sea-son.

"Coming here, I told myself, as long as I am in the top eight, it's fine. But it's good for me that I came in number three," said Haitope.

For winning the 21km, both Paulus and Van Zyl pocketed R50 000 each.

Stephen Mokoka clinched the men's 10km in 30 minutes 6 seconds.

Ncenga Nose and Pontsho Motaung were second and third in 30 minutes 10 seconds and 30 minutes 20 seconds, respectively.

The women's category was won by Karabo Mailula in 34 minutes 52 seconds. Maria Kanyangela was second in 36 minutes and 31 seconds.

Lizzy Hutamo placed third in 36 minutes 58 seconds. There was also a 5km race, and Shebeleza Modupe and Naum Bopape were the winners.

Modupe got the men's title with a time of 14 minutes 38 seconds.

Bopape posted a time of 17 minutes 28 seconds. There was also a 5km fun run and 1mile (1,6km) race for people with disabilities, as the region focuses on inclusivity.

The event was making a return after a five-year hiatus due to Covid-19.

And the AUSC Region 5 chief executive officer Stanley Mutoya, told Zimpapers Sports that because of time, they focused on the half-marathon this time around.

But he was a happy man; they had the event taking off yesterday.

The Region 5 Marathon was launched in 2016.

The regional event was graced by South Africa's Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Peace Mabe, and other government officials, CAA Southern Africa president Zakhele Dlamini, Athletics South Africa president James Moloi, among other dignitaries.