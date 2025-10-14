Zimbabwe: Scottland Clear Title Favourites As Triangle Hold Simba Bhora

Triangle — Triangle FC 0-0 Simba Bhora

Scottland are now the clear favourites to lift the Castle Lager Premiership title after Triangle United held reigning champions Simba Bhora to a goalless draw at Gibbo yesterday.

That result means Scottland are now three points clear at the top with 59 points while Simba Bhora are second with 56 points.

In their next match, Scottland will now need to beat their bitter rivals, third-placed MWOS, who are on 55 points and also hope Simba drop points again.

But there is no doubting that there will be a lot of twists and turns in the last four rounds of matches of the season.

Yesterday, Simba Bhora were playing their game in hand, postponed as a result of their participation in the Caf Champions League.

By sharing the spoils, it also means Triangle have moved one place above Manica Diamonds on 11th position on the log standings, level on 34 points, but the Lowveld side have a better goal difference.

Triangle were the better side in the opening half and created numerous chances but were not clinical in front of goal.

Triangle towering defender Jodarn Pedra was the first to test Tonderai Mateyaunga in goals in the absence of William Thole, who is on international duty with Malawi. Mateyaunga was equal to the task, saving what looked like an early goal for the home side inside the opening three minutes.

Triangle continued to push forward, looking for an early goal, but were denied what looked like a clear penalty when Witness Shave was brought down by Isheanesu Mauchi inside the box but centre referee Kwanele Manenda pointed to the corner kick, much to the frustration of the home side in the 18th minute.

Triangle got another chance to take the lead, but Pedra was denied by Simba Bhora captain Webster Tafa, who put his body on the line to block what looked like a goal for the hosts in the 19th minute.

Simba Bhora looked disjointed in the opening half and were very lucky to go into the half-time break level. Simba Bhora coach Joel Luphahla was happy with the result at full-time and conceded that their previous two results have taken a huge toll on his players' confidence.

"I am very happy with what these boys did. We were under pressure in the first-half and I think we are still starting from the two losses that we have had. I think they were energy-sapping for us.

"Games in hand are always difficult, now that we have finished the match and are three points behind the log leaders, we still have twelve points to play for. We will play two games away and two at home and we need to fight for the twelve points and anything can happen.

Simba Bhora were the better side in the second-half but did not create a real threat for Triangle except for a stoppage time half chance from substitute Never Tigere. Tigere saw his effort bounce off the post with Triangle goalkeeper Takudzwa Chikosi beaten from range in the 91st minute.

Triangle still had time to steal all three points right on the death, but substitute Aaron Zeka failed to convert as he miscued his effort with only the keeper to beat after a good pass from Ali Maliselo moments before the referee blew his full-time whistle.

Triangle United youthful gaffer Genesis Mangombe was not convinced with a single point and felt they created enough chances to score at least a goal and take all three points in the first-half.

"We really needed to win this game, we played a very organised side second on the log and are doing extremely well. We dominated everything and created several chances in the first-half, but we were not clinical. It's a game of football, we take a point and focus on our next assignment as we continue to fight for our status in the league next season."

Triangle FC: Takudzwa Chikosi, Jordan Pedra, Nomore Chinyerere, Arnold Mawadza, Praise Machengete, Thabani Kamusoko (Elton Njini 73min), Munashe Bamara, Anashe Hofisi (Joel Munsaka 83min), Menford Mudzimu (Aaron Zeka 73min), Tawanda Chatuluka (Ali Maliselo 83min), Witness Shave (Carlos Musimwa 92min)

Simba Bhora: Tonderai Mateyaunga, Webster Tafa, Isheanesu Mauchi, Blessed Ndereki (Blessing Moyo 77min), Carlos Mukumbira, Butholezwe Ncube, Boid Mutukure, Ishmael Nyanhi, Emmanuel Ziocha (Never Tigere 77min), Junior Makunike (Donald Mudadi 60min), Tapiwa Mandinyenya (Isaskar Gururab 60min)