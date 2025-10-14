Zimbabwe: First Lady Urges Women to Lead, Innovate, Claim Their Space

Blessings Chidakwa — Women from across the country gathered for a vibrant empowerment bush luncheon hosted by empowerment champion, First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, who urged them to rise above challenges, uphold integrity and take charge of their economic and social progress.

Dr Mnangagwa's wish is for women to reclaim their space, unlock their full potential, and move beyond surface-level ventures to engage in projects that genuinely uplift their families, communities and the nation at large.

The oversubscribed event, held last Saturday, was a continuation of the empowerment programme the First Lady launched last year.

It brought together seasoned and aspiring businesswomen, along with representatives from Government ministries, departments, parastatals, and the private sector, who presented various business opportunities available to women across sectors.

It was a lively exchange for those eager to start businesses and those already running enterprises.

Participants explored opportunities in clean energy, transport, infrastructure, land development, construction, and emerging sectors such as biogas, among several others.

The event even attracted elderly women eager to learn, creating a space for sharing experiences, mentorship, and insights on how women can tap into fast-growing areas of the economy.

While guests enjoyed mouth-watering dishes, the open-air venue was equally refreshing a rural setting where cows and goats grazed freely and chickens darted about as guests mingled under the trees and stars.

Dr Mnangagwa said women of today must lead from the front, rising above challenges.

"I want to see every woman who has been part of this initiative succeed and realise her potential. As women, we must not be associated with failure. Each time we encounter challenges, let us pause and reflect on our role. A woman stands strong and resilient," she said.

"I do not work with failure, laziness, or dishonesty. We must be known for our hard work, integrity, and results. Many women I started with are now establishing their names some have even travelled to Spain and other countries, achieving remarkable success through determination and commitment."

The First Lady also said a courageous woman produces results, adding that failure to do so often leads to social injustice.

"I want every woman to become her own boss, driving her own business and her own success. Where there is no progress, there is often gossip, indiscipline, or lack of focus. Let us rise above such behaviour and show leadership through action.

"As Reverend Gwatidzo rightly said, women must be courageous. Let us ensure that tomorrow, our names are mentioned not for gossip, but for excellence, innovation, and leadership," she said.

Women from across the country follow proceedings during an interactive empowerment bush luncheon with First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa.

Dr Mnangagwa added that although the journey may be difficult at first, the rewards are always worthwhile.

"Starting something new is never easy, but once you begin, the journey becomes rewarding. In places like Mbare, women are the majority driving economic activity and contributing meaningfully to national development. You are valuable and essential to the progress of our country.

"Together, we can build a stronger nation. You are builders, creating life and opportunity where none existed. Be a leader who inspires others and passes on knowledge. A wise woman starts small and grows steadily, earning respect through diligence and consistency," she said.

Dr Mnangagwa said she was delighted to have shared the special occasion with women from across the country, urging them to remain united, supportive of one another, and focused on progress.

Mother Zimbabwe also expressed concern about inheritance issues affecting women.

"When a husband passes away, we often hear that everything belongs to the man's family, even when the property or business was built together. In many cases, a woman's contribution is overlooked, and her name is not even recorded on family assets or documents.

"To my daughters and sisters when you find yourself in a difficult situation, stand firm and take responsibility. Be strong enough to lead your household and protect what you have worked for," she said.

The First Lady also commended the Government for its supportive role towards women.

"We take great pride when Government walks side by side with us, guiding, training, and uplifting us so that we fulfil our responsibilities with purpose and dignity," she said.

Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi paid glowing tribute to Dr Mnangagwa, who was the guest of honour at the colourful event.

Minister Rwodzi commended the First Lady for her continued efforts to empower women, noting that the initiative complements Government's thrust towards inclusive economic growth.

"Our First Lady is a woman divinely chosen and empowered to inspire and guide women.

"She leaves no one and no place behind, reaching even the San people in the remotest corners of Tsholotsho and Doma in Kanyemba. Amai's work is truly inclusive, touching every life without discrimination."

Participants were given the floor to propose business ideas, and they presented a variety of innovative concepts.

They emphasised the importance of collaboration and innovation in turning ideas into viable enterprises, noting that women are increasingly taking the lead in industries once considered male-dominated.

Prominent Reverend Nelly Gwatidzo encouraged women to take action, saying: "Women, tisagarira maoko haasi chair (let us not sit idle). Our mother is saying we should find something to do. Even those who are formally employed should have a side hustle that brings in extra income."

Gogo Angelica Mumba praised the First Lady for initiating the business forum, describing it as one of the most inspiring and uplifting gatherings she had ever attended.

"In all my years, I have never seen anything like this," she said.

"To see women coming together to share ideas, learn from one another, and be encouraged to start their own businesses is truly remarkable. We thank our First Lady for giving us this opportunity and for believing in the power of women."

Zimpapers first female editor of its flagship newspaper, The Herald, Victoria Ruzvidzo said: "Each time we hold such meetings, we see progress. Women are succeeding. As media, we are there to profile stories of success spearheaded by women leaders."

Among the institutions that shared business opportunities were ZimTrade, the Agricultural and Rural Development Authority, ZimParks, the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Corporation, and several private-sector organisations offering mentorship, financing, and capacity-building support.

Government ministries, including Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development; Industry and Commerce; Tourism and Hospitality Industry; and Energy and Power Development, also shared available business opportunities for women within their portfolios.