Zimbabwe: European Union Injects €4million Lifeline Into Zimbabwe's Public Health

Zimbabwe's drive to strengthen its public health sector has received a significant boost with a 4,2 million Euro funding package from the European union (EU) to support the establishment of the National Public Health Institute (NPHI), a key step toward building a resilient, co-ordinated, and responsive national health system.

The investment will facilitate the development and operationalisation of the institute, a vital national body aimed at enhancing disease surveillance, advancing research, improving laboratory systems, and bolstering rapid response capabilities to safeguard public health.

The establishment of the NPHI is expected to enhance Zimbabwe's ability to mobilise resources, strengthen accountability, and improve co-ordination of public health functions across the Government and its partners.

Speaking during the NPHI inception meeting held in Bulawayo, which marked the official launch of the institute, Health and Child Care Minister Dr Douglas Mombeshora said the NPHI will serve as a central hub for evidence-based decision-making and health intelligence, consolidating critical functions currently scattered across different departments.

"We are deeply grateful to the European union for its catalytic funding, which has made the planning and hosting of this inception meeting possible. This support reflects confidence in Zimbabwe's health governance and serves as a cornerstone for future collaboration. I take this opportunity to call upon our development partners and friends of Zimbabwe to join us on this journey through technical assistance, financial investment, and strategic collaboration.

"Together, we can build a sustainable and resilient NPHI that serves both national and regional interests. I also wish to invite our provincial medical directors, city health departments, and national agencies represented here today to lend their full support.

"Your engagement will be the lifeblood of this institution as we translate national strategy into practical results across all provinces and cities, shaping the future of public health in Zimbabwe," he said.

Dr Mombeshora added that the new funding will also support Zimbabwe's transition to a One Health model, an integrated approach that unites multiple ministries and sectors under a single, co-ordinated public health framework to address health challenges at the human, animal, and environmental interface.

"The fund will also help operationalise the One Health approach, which brings together the Ministries of Health, Agriculture and Environment for a multi-sectoral response to health challenges," said the Minister.

He explained that the approach acknowledges the interconnectedness of human, animal, and environmental health and will enable the country to better address broader challenges such as climate change, non-communicable diseases, and zoonotic infections.

"By co-ordinating these areas, the National Public Health Institute will not only improve emergency preparedness but also enhance long-term health resilience," said Dr Mombeshora.

The minister noted that the NPHI will serve as the national hub for health intelligence and coordination, transforming data into actionable insights and strengthening collaboration between the Government, academia, and development partners.

He added that the establishment of the institute forms part of the Government's broader efforts to align Zimbabwe's health systems with the Africa CDC's New Public Health Order, which emphasises self-reliance, robust national institutions, and enhanced emergency preparedness and response.

"Establishing the Zimbabwe National Public Health Institute demonstrates foresight, leadership, and a strong commitment to the health and security of our people. It signifies that, as a nation, we are not waiting for the next emergency; we are preparing, preventing, and protecting in advance. The National Public Health Institute will serve as our central coordination hub for public health intelligence and action," said Dr Mombeshora.

Senior Public Health Advisor in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Dr Agnes Mahomva, said the institute comes at a time when Zimbabwe must accelerate progress towards universal health coverage and other regional targets.

"Our systems have grown stronger, but coherence is still a challenge. The NPHI will help us bridge that gap by turning policies into measurable action."

Representing the European Union, Dr Roisin Rooney reaffirmed the bloc's commitment to supporting Zimbabwe's public health reforms.

"The US$4 million investment is part of the Team Europe Global Gateway health package, which supports the creation and strengthening of national public health institutes across Sub-Saharan Africa.

"A strong NPHI is essential for readiness, not just for outbreaks, but for everyday health challenges," Dr Rooney said.

Dr Raiva Simbi, chief director in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, said consultations with both local and international experts were underway to ensure the institute's framework is inclusive and sustainable.

"The NPHI will not operate as a stand-alone entity. Instead, it will complement the work of the Ministry of Health and Child Care by serving as a co-ordinating mechanism that reinforces existing structures, enhances research and data systems, and fosters collaboration with institutions such as the University of Zimbabwe and the Zimbabwe College of Public Health Physicians," Dr Simbi said.

The establishment of the NPHI places Zimbabwe in line with the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC)'s New Public Health Order, which urges member states to develop strong national institutions capable of leading their own health security agendas and strengthening continental resilience against future health threats.

Once fully operational, the NPHI will position Zimbabwe among the leading African nations prioritising evidence-based health decision-making, a crucial milestone toward achieving sustainable health security and resilience in line with the African Union's Agenda 2063.