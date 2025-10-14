Zimbabwe: 'An Enemy Is Trying to Hurt Me'- - Says Content Creator Ritzmacleish Responding to Leaked Nude Video

Popular Zimbabwean content creator, Michelle Moyo, known online as Ritzmacleish, has issued a defence after her nude video, reportedly dating back to 2021, was recently leaked and went viral across social media platforms.

Moyo, a mother of two, confirmed the video's age on her Facebook page and claimed the leak is a deliberate act of sabotage intended to ruin her budding career.

Moyo, who is actively building her brand, insisted that the malicious timing is clear, noting the video was initially posted years ago without gaining traction.

"People in Zimbabwe rejoice when you are failing, the moment you try to rise up that's when they do their best to bring you down. I'm trying very hard to build my brand, a brand that everyone will want to work with, yet my enemy is doing everything they can to destroy me.

"The video that is currently circulating on the internet is from around 2021. The enemy had posted it before, but it didn't circulate because I wasn't famous back then. Those who have been following me for a long time know that it was posted a long time ago," said Moyo

The content creator revealed that she tried contacting the source who posted the now leaked video on Telegram but was met with demands for unaffordable amounts of money.

She indicated that she doesn't share explicit content for fame, differentiating herself from other content creators.

"I am not a person who looks for fame by trending in that way. I see a lot of people making over $5000 USD on a monthly basis posting those kinds of videos. If I were a person who wanted that, I would just do it and make money, not try to hide and deny things.

"I don't share pictures without clothes. I value my morals greatly. I am a mother of two beautiful kids; I try by all means to be a mother with dignity," said Moyo

Moyo pleaded with the public to show support for the positive work she does, rather than participating in her destruction.

"The way you are pushing this is destroying me. I wish you would try to push the good things I do instead. I have a lot of movies and dramas on YouTube, but I never see you sharing the links so that my work can be successful.

"Let us be people who enjoy doing good in the community; let's not have a bad spirit of destruction. I am not a sex worker (pfambi), but I am a woman who believed in marriage, tried to enter into a union, but it failed," she said.