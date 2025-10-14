Nairobi — The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has petitioned the National Assembly to intervene in the prolonged doctors' strike in Kiambu County, accusing the devolved government of breaching multiple employment laws and collective agreements.

In the petition dated October 14, and addressed to National Assembly Clerk Samuel Njoroge and Health Committee Chair James Nyikal, KMPDU Secretary-General Davji Atellah urged Parliament to launch a formal inquiry into what he termed "a sustained pattern of neglect and illegality" by the county.

"The strike, which began on 27 May 2025, has now lasted 138 days -- one of the longest in Kenya's history," the petition reads.

"It was precipitated by Kiambu County's breach of multiple employment commitments, including the Return-to-Work Formula signed on 8 May 2024."

The union said doctors have gone for months without pay, promotions, or proper medical cover, despite repeated conciliation efforts and court rulings affirming the legality of the strike.

Justice Stephen Radido of the Employment and Labour Relations Court had ordered conciliatory talks between the parties to unlock the stalemate.

The petition lists a raft of violations by the county government, including what the union described as chronic salary delays, often exceeding 30 days, in breach of Section 18 of the Employment Act.

KMPDU also listed failure to remit Social Health Insurance (SHI) premiums by the 9th of each month as required by law, a situation it said left doctors temporarily uninsured.

Other demands include non-implementation of promotions and career progression, excessive working hours, unprocedural transfers and failure to remit union dues for nine months.

despite binding commitments under the 2017/2018 CBA and a Return-to-Work Formula.

House jurisdiction

Atellah argued that although health is a devolved function, the National Assembly has jurisdiction under Articles 95 and 202-219 of the Constitution to probe systemic breaches affecting public health and the financing of county health services.

The union asked the House to summon Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi, the County Health Executive, and County Secretary to explain the non-compliance.

It also asked the House committee to invite KMPDU and other unions -- including the Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) and Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) -- to provide oral submissions.

Further, KMPDU will seek sanctions against officials found culpable, and legislative and administrative reforms to protect essential healthcare delivery during county disputes.

"The facts in this petition engage the constitutional right to health, fair labour practices, and compliance with the Employment and Labour Relations Acts," Atellah stated.

"We urge Parliament to act decisively to prevent further loss of life and restore dignity to healthcare workers."

KMPDU warned that the continued strike has worsened maternal and neonatal deaths in Kiambu, disrupted services in referral hospitals, and strained emergency departments.

Despite this, the union said it has maintained minimum emergency services throughout the industrial action.

The petition follows seven failed conciliation meetings chaired by a Labour Ministry conciliator and multiple court directives to implement agreed terms.

If cleared by House Speaker, the National Assembly's Health Committee could summon witnesses, request documentation, and make binding recommendations under Article 125 of the Constitution and the Parliamentary Powers and Privileges Act, 2017.