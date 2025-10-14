Nigeria: Lagos Boxing Hall of Fame Returns October 25

After a brief hiatus, the monthly boxing showcase, the Lagos Boxing Hall of Fame (LBHF), is set to make a thrilling comeback on October 25, promising a revitalised format and fresh opportunities for amateur boxers across Lagos State.

According to LBHF Director David Mohammed, the revamped structure will spotlight the five administrative divisions of Island, Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos Mainland, and Epe (IBILE), as well as local councils, creating a more dynamic and inclusive competition.

"It's great to be back with our Monthly Show, and we're determined to make it better than ever," Mohammed said.

"The Lagos Boxing Hall of Fame is a respected platform that has been organizing boxing events for over 15 years. It has served as a rite of passage for countless amateur boxers who have gone on to successful professional careers. We're proud of our legacy and committed to building on it."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He continued, "In line with the vision of our founder, we've introduced a new format based on the IBILE and Local Government structure. Each division will host its own Monthly Show, crowning champions across various weight categories. These divisional champions will then face off to determine who truly is the best of the best in Lagos. We also have plans for regional and national championships, which will be unveiled soon."

Mohammed also shared promising updates on sponsorship efforts.

"We've opened up sponsorship opportunities to the private sector and are in advanced discussions with several companies. We expect to announce some exciting partnerships soon, so stay tuned," he added.

Founded in 2010 by former amateur champion and current Minister of Finance, Mr. Wale Edun, LBHF is a non-profit organisation dedicated to supporting grassroots and amateur boxing in Nigeria.

The organization hosts monthly tournaments such as the Governors Belt Championship and facilitates international competitions and fundraising events. Many of Nigeria's top boxing talents have emerged from LBHF's developmental programmes.