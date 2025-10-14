Nigeria: Sports Apprentice Holds Inaugural Football Forum, Career Bootcamp in Abuja

Africa's leading Sports industry development and mentorship platform, the Sports Apprentice, will host its inaugural football forum in Abuja, Nigeria, on Thursday, November 27, 2025, with the Sports Apprentice Career Bootcamp scheduled for Saturday, November 29, 2025.

The Football Forum will herald three days of activations in Nigeria's capital city, with the football forum expected to feature keynote speakers, presentations, panel discussions and football legends in conversation as well as networking opportunities.

The conversations will focus on football development, digital sports transformation and technology, sports marketing and sponsorships, sports media and communications and manpower development, as well as the launch of a media platform developed as part of the group projects by the participants of the programme.

The event will also include the graduation of the Sports Apprentice Class of 2025, including 17 Nigerians and eight other participants drawn from other African countries, Zambia, Kenya, South Africa, Gambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The festivities will be rounded up with the Sports Apprentice Bootcamp on Saturday, November 29, 2025, at Mo Arena in Wuse, Abuja

The Bootcamp is open to young people aged between 18-35 who are interested in pursuing careers in the sports industry.

The Sports Apprentice has, over the years, produced some of the most talented sports industry practitioners drawn from Ghana, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Egypt, Senegal, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Rwanda, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, South Africa, France, UK, USA and Canada.

Project director & leader, Emeka Enyadike, explains the reason for the football forum.

"Nigerian and indeed African football is at a very significant stage of development where we need to step up our knowledge as a country and a continent with the advancements in technology and new revenue sources fuelled by fan engagement.

"We need education, conversations, more research and learning to prepare our managers, administrators, coaches and players.

"The football forum is designed to create a platform for engagement, entertainment and transformation with the experts and resource persons," Enyadike summed up.

Enyadike also extolled the benefits of the Sports Apprentice:

"We are raising the next generation of Sports Industry leaders and empowering them to discover the opportunities in our industry, which keep expanding with technology and innovation.

"Young Africans with aspirations and dreams of working in the sports industry are encouraged to sign up for the programme, as we will be offering real-life training and world opportunities and internships within the organisation and also with international sports organisations," he said.

Registration links for both the sports apprentice football forum and the sports apprentice bootcamp are available on the website, www.thesportsapprentice.com