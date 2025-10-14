Zimbabwe: Retailers Back Mnangagwa's Leadership Ahead of Zanu-PF Conference

The Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) has declared its full support for President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his administration praising what it describes as landmark achievements in economic stabilisation, infrastructure development and regional diplomacy under the Second Republic.

In a statement ahead of the ruling ZANU-PF's Annual National People's Conference in Mutare, CZR president Denford Mutashu said the business community remains solidly and unequivocally behind President Mnangagwa's leadership urging delegates to the conference to prioritise peace, stability and continuity above all else.

"Since assuming office, President Mnangagwa has led a bold and reform-driven transformation anchored on the mantra 'Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo'," Mutashu said, referring to the slogan meaning a nation is built by its own people.

He credited the government with implementing sweeping measures to improve the ease of doing business, attract investment and strengthen the economy.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Mutashu cited major infrastructure projects, including the Harare-Beitbridge Highway, the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport expansion and the Gwayi-Shangani Dam as examples of the Second Republic's developmental achievements.

"These projects are not only enhancing trade efficiency but also building confidence across key economic sectors," he said.

He also highlighted progress in agriculture and mining, pointing to the push toward a US$12 billion mining economy as indicators of revitalised productivity.

The CZR leader praised the introduction of the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency--backed by gold and mineral reserves--as a sign of the government's firm resolve to strengthen the national currency and promote confidence in the economy.

Mutashu also commended Mnangagwa's growing regional stature noting his assumption of the SADC chairmanship in 2024 as a proud moment for the nation that demonstrated his statesmanship, diplomacy and commitment to regional integration.

As the ZANU-PF conference begins in Mutare, Mutashu urged delegates to focus on peace and national unity, warning that without peace, there can be no progress or prosperity.

"The people of Zimbabwe must always remember that peace is precious and should never be taken for granted," he said.

The Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers, which represents local retailers across the country said it remains firmly aligned with the government's economic vision and reform agenda pledging to support efforts to build a modern, industrialised and prosperous Zimbabwe that leaves no one and no place behind.