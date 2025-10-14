Egypt's Mnt-Halan Raises $71m in Seventh Securitized Bond Issuance

TLDR

Egyptian fintech unicorn MNT-Halan has raised EGP 3.4 billion ($71.4 million) through its seventh securitised bond issuance, extending its record as the country's largest private non-bank issuer in the securitisation market.

Founded in 2018, MNT-Halan provides digital financial services to Egypt's unbanked population, offering micro and SME lending, payments, consumer finance, and e-commerce through a unified digital ecosystem. Since its inception, the company has disbursed over $11 billion in loans and serves more than 8 million customers.

The latest issuance -- structured and arranged by Commercial International Bank (CIB) and CI Capital -- is part of a three-year, EGP 8 billion ($168 million) securitisation programme approved by the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA). It follows a $49 million corporate bond issuance in May, reflecting MNT-Halan's increasing use of local capital markets to fund loan portfolio growth amid a tight venture funding environment.

The transaction reinforces the company's access to Egypt's domestic debt markets, where fintechs are emerging as key alternative issuers alongside traditional banks and leasing companies.

Key Takeaways

MNT-Halan's $71 million securitisation signals how Egypt's fintech sector is deepening its integration with capital markets to sustain growth. As global VC liquidity remains constrained, debt structures -- particularly asset-backed securities and securitisation vehicles -- have become essential financing tools for fast-scaling digital lenders. The deal underscores investor confidence in MNT-Halan's credit portfolio quality and Egypt's regulatory support for financial innovation through the FRA's securitisation framework. For Egypt's economy, such transactions channel domestic savings into productive lending, bridging gaps left by traditional banking. MNT-Halan's continued bond issuances illustrate a broader trend: African fintechs are institutionalising funding through capital market instruments, moving from startup-style fundraising toward sustainable, regulated finance models.