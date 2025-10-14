Kenya: Suspect in Fatal Stabbing of State House GSU Guard to Be Detained for 14 Days

Nairobi — The suspect in the fatal stabbing of a GSU guard at State House with an arrow will be detained for 14-days to enable completion of investigations into the murder.

The ruling was made following his arraignment at the Kibera Law Courts where detectives sought more time to hold him.

He is said to have travelled to Nairobi from Makueni on Sunday night before allegedly carrying out the attack the following morning.

In court, the suspect who appeared limping and had to be assisted by police officer requested permission to seek medical treatment.

The attack occurred near State House gate D along Dennis Pritt road.