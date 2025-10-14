South Africa: Buildings Torched During University of the Free State Protests

14 October 2025
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Tladi Moloi

Students angry at changes to registration system

The University of the Free State Qwaqwa campus was shut down on Monday night after protesting students blocked roads, broke windows and torched some buildings.

University management suspended lectures and instructed students in residences on campus to leave within 24 hours for their safety.

Free State SAPS spokesman Mmako Mophiring said police are investigating a case of malicious damage to property.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The protests, which started last week, followed the university's announcement that it would discontinue provisional registration from 2026. Provisional registration allowed students who could not afford to pay fees immediately to register.

Students say this will exclude poor and working-class students who battle to meet financial requirements at the start of the academic year.

Mcebo Hlatsi, of the Student Representative Council (SRC), said students had protested peacefully until police and bouncers had started "brutally beating students".

University spokesperson Lacea Loader confirmed that on-campus academic activities had been suspended on Tuesday.

She said under the new financial system "academically qualifying students will be fully registered once their fees or funding have been confirmed".

Students funded by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) would also be registered. "This will provide greater certainty about registration status and enable the gradual phasing out of provisional registration. The UFS is the only university in South Africa that allows students to register with outstanding fees," she said.

Loader said the university strongly condemned the violent and destructive behaviour during the protests and was assessing the extent of the damage on its Qwaqwa campus.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.