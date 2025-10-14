Nigeria: LASG, Welbeck Electricity Partner to Provide Solar Lights At Lagos Bridges

In order to light up Lagos for enhanced visibility at night, the Lagos State Government and Welbeck Electricity have partnered on a project to provide electricity at various road bridges in the state.

The project started with the installation of 20 units of embedded automated solar street lights under the road bridge in front of National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos, courtesy of Welbeck Electricity.

In addition to the solar street lights, the electricity company also provided several reflective vests for the Nigerian Police, as well as traffic booths for the Police and the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

Speaking during the launch of the 20 units solar street lights, reflective vests and traffic booth at the weekend in Lagos, the member representing Surulere 1 Constituency at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Desmond Olushola Elliott, commended Welbeck for the initiative to light up Lagos, adding that the initiative will enhance visibility at night and enable the Police to work efficiently at night.

Lagos State Commissioner for Power, Hon Biodun Ogunleye, in his opening remarks, said the initiative to light up Lagos was another demonstration of what would happen when government and private sector work hand-in-hand for the good of the public.

The Managing Director of Welbeck Electricity, Mr. Afolabi Aiyela, thanked Lagos State Government for providing the enabling environment for Welbeck Electricity to install solar lights in the state, adding that the company has been doing similar things in the past by giving back to the community where it operates.

"Although we use natural gas to power facilities, but we are moving into solar and we expect that within the next five years, at least 20 per cent of the power that we produce and sell to customers will come from renewable energy," Aiyela said.