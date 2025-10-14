South Sudan: UPDF Troops in South Sudan Mark Uganda's 63rd Independence Anniversary

Ugandan soldiers serving under Operation Mlinzi Wakimya in South Sudan joined compatriots across the world to commemorate Uganda's 63rd Independence Anniversary in a ceremony that underscored unity, peace, and regional cooperation.

The celebrations brought together members of the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF), the South Sudan People's Defence Forces (SSPDF), and the local community.

Uganda's Ambassador to South Sudan, Brig Gen Ronnie Balya, who presided over the event, described the day as an opportunity to reflect on Uganda's achievements and its commitment to regional stability.

"I sincerely commend the excellent work of the UPDF in keeping Uganda and the region safe from various threats. I salute them for this noble cause," Ambassador Balya said.

He also applauded the Government of South Sudan for its continued pursuit of peace and economic transformation, noting that Uganda and South Sudan share a bond of "brotherhood and common struggles."

Representing the Chief of Defence Forces of the SSPDF, Maj Gen Kuai Deng praised the partnership between the two nations, emphasizing their shared history and cultural heritage.

"We appreciate Presidents Salva Kiir Mayardit and Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for maintaining a firm relationship between South Sudan and Uganda. We are one people from the beginning of creation, sharing culture, heritage, and even language," he said.

The Joint Task Force Commander, Brig Gen Anthony Lukwago Mbuusi, urged the troops to see independence not merely as a commemoration of the past but as a continuing call to service and unity.

"Here in South Sudan, under the Joint Task Force, we embody the spirit of Pan-Africanism by standing shoulder to shoulder with our brothers and sisters. Our presence and cooperation reaffirm that Uganda's freedom is intertwined with the peace and stability of our neighbours," Brig Gen Mbuusi said.

The ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including Battle Group Commander Col Bernard Kashemeza, Commanding Officer Col JM Kabila, and members of the business community.