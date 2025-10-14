Uganda: Corporate Run 2025 Puts Expectant Mothers First

Over 40 corporate organizations this Sunday, October 13th, converged for the highly anticipated 3rd Annual Corporate Run 2025, an inspiring event held under the theme "Run for Expectant Mothers."

The initiative not only promoted physical wellness and unity among Ugandan professionals but also placed a powerful spotlight on the urgent need to support maternal health across the country.

With hundreds of participants taking part in a 3KM CEO Walk, 5KM, and 10KM runs, the Corporate Run struck a perfect balance between fun, fitness, and philanthropy. Among the most moving sights of the day was the presence of 20 expectant mothers who joined the run -- a poignant reminder of the life-saving cause at the heart of the event.

Yet, what truly brought the energy and emotion of the day into homes across the nation was the official broadcast coverage by NBS Sport, Uganda's leading sports broadcaster. As the exclusive media partner, NBS Sport played a pivotal role in amplifying the message and mobilizing national support for maternal health.

"This year, it wasn't just about running. It was about storytelling -- and NBS Sport ensured every stride, every smile, and every shared purpose was captured and broadcast to a wider audience," noted Ian Rumanyika, Chairman of Corporate Games Uganda.

While the Corporate Run 2025 aimed to raise funds to distribute 3,000 mama kits -- essential childbirth supplies -- to under-resourced health centers in Central and Northern Uganda, the event also had a bigger objective: raising national consciousness around maternal health.

By partnering with NBS Sport, organizers were able to extend this message beyond the track, into living rooms, offices, and communities across Uganda. Through comprehensive pre-run coverage, live event updates, and post-event highlights, NBS Sport turned the Corporate Run into a national conversation.

"As the official broadcast partner, NBS Sport didn't just cover the run -- they championed the cause," said Jorge De la Guadra, Managing Director at Novo Games, one of the event's key sponsors. "They gave visibility to an issue that often goes unseen, and that kind of platform is priceless."

The success of the Corporate Run is a testament to what is possible when the private sector, media, and communities unite for a shared goal. With partners ranging from health providers and tech companies to water brands and creatives, the event embodied the spirit of collective responsibility.

NBS Sport, in particular, has continued to set a new standard for what a media partnership looks like in national development efforts. Their on-ground presence, compelling coverage, and human-interest storytelling gave a face and voice to the cause -- from the brave expectant mothers walking for hope to the CEOs jogging for change.

As Uganda works to improve maternal healthcare and reduce preventable deaths, the Corporate Run is fast becoming more than just an annual race -- it's a movement. With the next season of Corporate Games already on the horizon, organizers are calling on more companies, individuals, and media houses to get involved.

"We are grateful to NBS Sport and all our partners who believed in this vision," Rumanyika added. "The 2026 season promises even more opportunities for impact, and we look forward to building on the momentum we've created together."

In a country where every mother deserves a safe birth, and every child deserves a healthy start, the Corporate Run -- powered by people, purpose, and platforms like NBS Sport -- is helping Uganda take bold steps in the right direction.