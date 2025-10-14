Rwanda: Rayon Suspend Coach Lofti Amid Poor Results

13 October 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Rayon Sports have suspended head coach Afhamia Lotfi and assistant coach Azzouz Lofti indefinitely after a poor run of results under the coach.

The suspension of the two coaches, which was made official on October 13, is linked to a series of disappointing results that the club has been experiencing since the new season started in August.

Under the Tunisian tactician, Rayon Sports won just once in their last five competitive matches and they had an unimpressive performance at the continental stage as they were eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup after losing 4-1 to Singida Black Stars in the first round.

Burundian coach Haruna Ferouz will take charge of the club on interim basis until a new head coach is hired.

Lotfi joined Rayon Sports in May after the club announced the departure of Robertinho at the end of the season.

The club also parted ways with defender Nsabimana Aimable is currently linked with a move to the Libyan Premier League.

