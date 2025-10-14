Sudan: Foreign Minister Discusses With Unicef Deputy Executive Director Efforts to Support War-Affected People

13 October 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Mohy-Eddin Salim, met in his office with Mr. Edward Chibe, UNICEF Deputy Executive Director, who is visiting Sudan during 12 to 24 of the current October.

The meeting reviewed the historical relations between the Government of Sudan and UNICEF, as well as the significant efforts made by the organization to assist citizens, particularly those affected by the war, through supporting voluntary return operations and creating conditions conducive to stability.

For his part, the Minister briefed the UNICEF official on developments in the situation in Sudan and on the Government's efforts to restore security, achieve peace, and facilitate humanitarian work across the country.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.