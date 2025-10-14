Sudan: Foreign Minister Discusses With Unicef Deputy Executive Director Efforts to Support War-Affected People

- Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Mohy-Eddin Salim, met in his office with Mr. Edward Chibe, UNICEF Deputy Executive Director, who is visiting Sudan during 12 to 24 of the current October.

The meeting reviewed the historical relations between the Government of Sudan and UNICEF, as well as the significant efforts made by the organization to assist citizens, particularly those affected by the war, through supporting voluntary return operations and creating conditions conducive to stability.

For his part, the Minister briefed the UNICEF official on developments in the situation in Sudan and on the Government's efforts to restore security, achieve peace, and facilitate humanitarian work across the country.