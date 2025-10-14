Sudan: Kamil Idris Launches National Initiative to Support Health Sector, Opens Door for Donations

Port Sudan, 13 Oct 2025 (SUNA) - Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris launched the National Initiative to Support the Health Sector, which aims to mobilize the necessary financial support to meet the country's health needs over the next three months.

The Prime Minister also opened the door for contributions and donations during the ceremony, which was attended by several ministers from the Government of Hope.

Dr. Kamil Idris stated that the war is nearing its end and that the country has faced unjust interventions and aggressions, affirming that victory has been achieved. "We have challenged, resisted, and triumphed over all difficulties, and we are capable of defeating diseases as well," he said.

He described the current health situation and the spread of diseases as a consequence and side effect of the aggression by the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, reaffirming the State's determination to eliminate the militia and halt its crimes.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Dr. Idris pledged that Sudan will rise again and reclaim its leading position among nations.

The Prime Minister praised the strong response to the initiative and the flow of donations, saying that this interaction instills a sense of reassurance.

He expressed appreciation to all those who contributed -- from government and private institutions to individuals, extending thanks to the friendly and brotherly countries that supported the Sudanese people and participated in the initiative.

The initiative came amid major health challenges facing the country.

The Ministry of Health has developed an urgent response plan focusing on providing medical supplies and insecticides to support field spraying operations, control disease vectors, and conduct epidemiological surveillance in cooperation with partners.

The total budget for the initiative amounts to USD 23,227,915, covering urgent needs for combating epidemics and disease vectors, as well as essential medicines and treatments.