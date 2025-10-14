Sudan: Jabir and Hamza Inspect Rehabilitation Works At the Green Yard, Pledge Its Reopening Soon

- Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Chairperson of the Higher Committee for Preparing a Conducive Environment for the Return of Khartoum State Residents, Lieutenant General Engineer Ibrahim Jabir, accompanied by Khartoum State Wali Ahmed Osman Hamza, inspected the Green Yard in Khartoum to review ongoing rehabilitation works aimed at restoring the facility as a public recreational space for citizens.

Lieutenant General Jabir listened to a briefing from the Green Yard administration on the rehabilitation works underway and the engagement of a specialized company to complete the renovation as soon as possible and activate investments that would add value to the park's operations.

The Wali of Khartoum State noted that the Green Yard was established to serve as a recreational outlet for citizens, expressing gratitude to all those who participated in the third cleanup campaign. He stressed the importance of proper management and regular follow-up of the park's facilities, including sports fields and activity areas, pledging to complete utility services such as electricity and water before reviewing management arrangements.

Lieutenant General Jabir stated that the Higher Committee is working across all sectors to restore activities in such projects, commending the Green Yard administration for its efforts in rehabilitation and reactivation. He instructed that all war remnants be cleared and the environment fully prepared within one week, followed by the provision of services and landscaping of the green areas.

He also vowed the organization of a major celebration soon to mark the recent victories, affirming that Sudan has already begun to recover and will continue to do so as the entire state heals.

Lieutenant General Jabir further pledged to address all outstanding needs to ensure completion of the work within the specified timeframe.