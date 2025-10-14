Sudan: Foreign Minister Meets Saudi Ambassador to Discuss Issues Bilateral Relations and Facilitating Humanitarian Aid Delivery

- Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Mohy-Eddin Salim,met in his office on Monday with the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Sudan, Ali bin Hassan Jaafar.

Ambassador Jaafar conveyed his congratulations to the Minister on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in the Government of Hope, and also extended the congratulations of His Excellency the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The meeting discussed the distinguished bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to further strengthen and develop them in all fields. The two sides also reviewed means of facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Sudan.

Ambassador Jaafar gave a detailed briefing on the projects implemented by the Kingdom through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center. Both sides also confirmed the forthcoming visit of a Saudi medical team to perform surgical operations and provide other medical services at Port Sudan Sea Ports Hospital, in coordination with the Federal Ministry of Health.