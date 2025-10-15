Rwanda: Audio Review - Mississippi Records: From Zambia to Rwanda

14 October 2025
Afropop Worldwide (New York)
By Banning Eyre

An independent label that began in Portland and now based in New York, Mississippi Records is devoted to ethically documenting overlooked music--often by working directly with families and estates rather than relying on expired or unfair contracts.

Listen to the Afropop Worldwide audio review featuring two powerful archival releases on Mississippi Records.

This audio review highlights two recent releases--one from a veteran Zambian musician and broadcaster from the federation era, and another from a Rwandan duo whose lives were lost in the 1990s genocide.

The albums are:

  • Radio Lusaka -- Alick Nkhata
  • Inzovu Y'Imirindi -- Bizimungu Dieudonne

Mississippi Records is an independent label that started in Portland, Oregon, and is now based in New York City. The label is dedicated to the ethical documentation of overlooked music. And that includes a lot of African music. The ethics come in because this label circumvents old, expired, often unfair contracts and searches out family members and other people who actually deserve to benefit from the music, however modestly.

