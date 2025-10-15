Zimbabwe: SA Crash - Govt Mobilises Logistical Support

GOVERNMENT has mobilised immediate logistical support for families affected by Monday's tragic DNC Coach road accident that occurred in Makhado Town in South Africa, by arranging free transport to ferry them to Polokwane, to identify remains of their relatives.

Buses are scheduled to depart at midday today from the National Disaster Management Centre at Makombe Building in Harare.

The swift action comes after President Mnangagwa on Monday declared the accident that claimed 43 lives as a State of Disaster.

He also ordered State-assisted funerals for the victims.

In a statement yesterday, Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe urged relatives of the deceased to come forward and assist in the identification process.

"In this regard, the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade and other Government entities are calling upon relatives of the deceased to come forward and assist in the identification process," reads part of the statement.

"Buses to ferry the next of kins from Harare to Polokwane have been arranged and scheduled to depart from the National Disaster Management Centre at Makombe Building (Harare) on October 15, 2025, at noon."

Minister Garwe also confirmed that the repatriation process will commence immediately after the positive identification of the deceased.

"His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa has since declared a State of Disaster and directed the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, through the Department of Civil Protection to provide State-assisted burials as well as payment of medical bills for the injured following the DNC Coach road accident in Makhado, Limpopo Province, South Africa."

President Mnangagwa and his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, on Monday extended condolences to families that lost their relatives in the accident on Sunday.

The accident claimed 43 people, among them Zimbabweans and Malawians in South Africa's Limpopo Province.