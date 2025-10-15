Zimbabwe: Overcrowding, Dilapidation, Inhumane Conditions Plague Zimbabwe's Prisons - Parliamentary Report

A joint parliamentary report has laid bare conditions in Zimbabwe's prisons, exposing chronic overcrowding, dilapidated facilities, inadequate basics, and inhuman treatment of inmates as the most critical challenges facing the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS).

The Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee and the Thematic Committee on Human Rights found that most correctional facilities are operating at between 200% and 300% above capacity, with some holding more than triple their intended numbers.

"Gwanda Prison was holding 210 inmates against a capacity of only 60, representing a staggering 350% overcrowding whilst Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison had 2,689 inmates crammed into facilities designed for 1,114 and Binga Prison had 78 inmates with the holding capacity of 45.

"Similarly, Harare Remand Prison was overcrowded by over 50%, with 1,361 inmates held in a facility meant for 900. Bindura Prison reported 443 inmates versus its capacity of 393, and Marondera stood at 730 inmates for a space meant to accommodate only 358," read part of the report.

The report revealed that most prison infrastructure remains in a dire state, with many facilities constructed during the colonial era as far back as 1910 and never adequately maintained or expanded to accommodate the growing inmate population. This has led to cramped, unsanitary, and poorly ventilated conditions.

"Overcrowding has led to serious human rights and health implications, including inmates sleeping in cramped, poorly ventilated, and leaking cells, strained sanitation systems, insufficient bedding and increased risk of disease transmission, and limited access to healthcare."

While commending government for improvements in food and nutrition, noting that inmates are now served three meals a day, the committee highlighted severe shortages of clothing and bedding, which compromise dignity and health, particularly during the winter season.

"At some prisons, the Committee found inmates wearing torn or worn-out clothes, with some relying on donations from relatives. Additionally, blankets were in critically short supply. Inmates were permitted to bring their own blankets due to a mismatch between inmate numbers and available bedding."

The report also described the state of prison healthcare as severely under-resourced, undermining the constitutional right of inmates to basic medical care.

"All prisons, including Harare Remand, Hurungwe, Khami, Marondera, Chikurubi, Chipinge, and Gwanda, reported frequent shortages of medication, especially for chronic conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, and mental health disorders. In several instances, inmates were entirely dependent on relatives for the supply of essential medicines, with facilities like Khami and Chikurubi reporting dangerously low supplies."

Psychiatric inmates were said to be particularly affected by the unavailability of medication, worsening their vulnerability.

Despite the challenges, the committee noted that rehabilitation and reintegration efforts are gaining momentum within the ZPCS, with many prisons introducing vocational and academic training programmes, signalling a shift from a punitive to a correctional model.

However, lack of digital infrastructure continues to hamper access to justice, with many inmates unable to follow up on appeals or trials due to "lack of printing facilities" and "systemic failure of individuals held on remand for extended periods without trial."

During a visit to Harare Remand Prison, the committee also witnessed instances of inhuman treatment of inmates.

"Inmates were seen sitting on a wet floor, which had recently been cleaned, while Class D inmates, committee members were informed that some inmates had recently been beaten following the escape of two inmates from the prison."