Zimbabwe: Be Law - Abiding and Cautious, China Tell It's Nationals in Zim

The Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe has urged its nationals and businesses operating in the country to conduct "thorough due diligence" and strengthen security measures following a recent shooting incident in Mutoko that left one person dead, sparking widespread public outrage.

In a statement, the Embassy called on all Chinese investors to strictly comply with Zimbabwean laws and adopt a cautious approach when engaging in local projects.

The advisory comes amid rising tensions between some Chinese-owned enterprises and local communities, particularly in rural mining areas.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Prior to committing capital, undertake a comprehensive and thorough assessment of Zimbabwe's political, economic, social, and legal landscape. Avoid involvement in any ventures that might lead to controversies or disputes," the Embassy said.

The Embassy's statement highlighted the need for companies to prioritise personal and asset security, including hiring reputable security services and establishing contingency plans.

It also warned against the illegal possession or misuse of firearms, saying all legally authorised weapons must be handled "with the highest level of control and in full compliance with relevant regulations."

Compliance with Zimbabwean law, it added, was "non-negotiable," urging Chinese nationals to resolve disputes only through legal channels.

The Embassy further advised its citizens to report any criminal incidents such as theft or robbery to local police "without delay," while avoiding confrontation.

Acknowledging growing public concern over the conduct of some foreign investors, the Chinese Embassy also called on companies to "act as partners in Zimbabwe's development" by respecting local communities, practising environmental stewardship and upholding fair labour standards.

"Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives are strongly encouraged as visible expressions of goodwill. Such proactive efforts foster mutual trust, strengthen community relations, and affirm a shared commitment to Zimbabwe's broader economic development," read the statement

The Embassy reiterated a zero-tolerance stance on corruption warning that bribery and abuse of power were criminal offences under both Chinese and Zimbabwean law.

"Under no circumstances should bribes be offered, accepted, or solicited," it said, urging nationals to report any instances of extortion or corruption to authorities.

To ensure adequate consular support, the Embassy advised all Chinese investors to register their projects and contact details after obtaining relevant Zimbabwean licences.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Asia, Australia, and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This ensures that the Embassy can provide timely consular protection and assistance when necessary," it noted.

The Mutoko incident, in which a local man was reportedly shot dead following a dispute with employees at a Chinese mining site has reignited debate over the social and environmental impacts of foreign investment in Zimbabwe's rural areas.

While investigations into the shooting are ongoing, the Embassy's statement signals a renewed effort to manage the growing sensitivities surrounding Chinese investments in the country's resource-rich regions.