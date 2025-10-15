Angola: Cervical Cancer Vaccination Begins Nationwide On October 27th

Luanda — Cervical cancer vaccination for girls aged 9 to 12 is to begin nationwide on October 27th, the minister of Health Sílvia Lutucuta, announced on Monday in Luanda.

According to her, who was speaking at the campaign launch, it will have two phases, the start is on the date mentioned above and ends on November 7th.

The ceremony was presided over by the campaign's ambassador, the First Lady of the Republic, Ana Dias Lourenço.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The minister of Health revealed that her team will begin working in schools, in collaboration with teachers and education agents, and will then move on to health units, high-throughput vaccination centers, and mobile teams that will reach the most remote areas of the country.

The second phase will begin in 2026, when the vaccine will be integrated into the national schedule, ensuring that all 9-year-old girls are vaccinated annually.

"After sixteen years of preparation, studies, and negotiations, Angola is ready to scientifically and fairly protect girls aged 9 to 12 by administering the Cecolin vaccine, which is safe, effective, free, and certified by the World Health Organization (WHO)", she stated.

The minister emphasized that the vaccine protects against cervical cancer, the second leading cause of cancer death among Angolan women.

Regarding the campaign, Sílvia Lutucuta said that it is a clear example of an inclusive public policy, aligned with the National Development Plan 2023-2027, which places equity, prevention, and universal access to health at the center of the national agenda.

She added that this is a structural and rigorous achievement of the National Immunization Program (PAV), that for over 46 years has protected children with tireless dedication, even in the most remote areas, through the administration of safe, effective and life-saving vaccines.

"The success of this vaccine depends on the collective commitment of teachers and educators, who will be key agents in raising awareness among families, parents, and guardians, who must say 'yes' to protecting their daughters, of the community and religious leaders, who will help dispel myths and build trust", she stressed.

In turn, the Minister of Education, Luísa Grilo, reported that the cervical cancer vaccination campaign expects to reach more than two million children in 1,000 schools across the country.

She said that during the campaign, schools will become centers of awareness, dialogue, and hope, reaching approximately 70% of girls eligible for vaccination.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"In every school, the teacher is more than just a transmitter of knowledge, they are a trusted agent, a community leader, and a guardian of their students' health", she emphasized.

By promoting cervical cancer vaccination, the education system takes over the social responsibility of raising aware, healthy, and safe generations.

Therefore, the minister urges all teachers, principals, and education professionals to embrace this cause with enthusiasm and civic commitment by actively collaborating with the health sector and local authorities to ensure that no girl is left behind.

The minister stated that, with the introduction of the cervical cancer vaccine, Angola is taking a historic step toward breaking the cycle of the disease and saving thousands of lives in the future.

The World Health Organization (WHO) representative in Angola, Indrajit Hazarika, congratulated the Angolan government on acquiring more than two million doses of the cervical cancer vaccine, prequalified by the organization.

For the official who is from India, this gesture represents Angola's firm commitment to the health of those affected, in full alignment with the Global Strategy for the Elimination of Cervical Cancer and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG's).

Indrajit Hazarika added that by ensuring vaccination, the Angolan government is taking a historic step toward ensuring that girls grow up in a country where cervical cancer can be prevented and does not become a death sentence.

He said that the WHO and other international partners reaffirm their commitment to supporting the construction of a resilient, inclusive, and Angolan-centered health system.

AMC/VIC/MRA/jmc