Mozambique: Emirates Suspends Ticket Issuance in Mozambique

Maputo — The Emirates airline has officially suspended ticket issuance for all licensed travel agencies in Mozambique as a result of shortage of foreign currency (particularly of US dollars) in the national market as well as difficulties in repatriating foreign currency revenues.

The measure, which came into force on Monday, means that Mozambican agencies can no longer issue Emirates tickets, and so will have to depend on foreign intermediaries.

Muhammad Abdullah, the CEO of Cotur one of the main travel agencies in Mozambique, speaking to reporters, said that the Emirates' decision to suspend local agencies' access to its ticketing system represents a serious problem for the country's tourism.

"In practice, it means a complete loss of operational autonomy', he said. "This measure has immediate and deeply worrying effects for the sector. Although the suspension has only just come into effect, the problems behind this decision date back to 2023, with foreign exchange restrictions and the increasing difficulty for carriers in transferring their revenues out of the country'.

Abdullah explained that Emirates is the first company "to take drastic actions, but all international airlines are facing the same problem.'

"If nothing is done, others will follow suit. Other companies affected by the same problem are Qatar Airways, Ethiopian Airlines, Kenya Airways, Rwandair, TAAG, and TAP Air Portugal, which have already begun limiting local issuance to SOTO (Sold Outside, Ticketed Outside) tickets', he said.

Abdullah believes that Emirates' decision will harm the country, making travel more expensive and logistically complex. "Travel agencies lose margin and competitiveness, and passengers, especially corporate travellers, face delays, additional costs, and a loss of flexibility', he said.

He also said that this measure leads to increased operational and administrative costs with the loss of local commissions, including "a reduction in tourist flows due to higher fares and fewer flights. It also leads to difficulties accessing Mozambique, which could drive away international operators and travellers.'

"It also leads to the risk of cancelling events and conferences due to logistical instability. It also causes a loss of institutional credibility due to the blockade and delays in accessing foreign currency', he added.

"This situation undermines confidence in the national financial system and the country's ability to ensure currency stability and predictability for foreign companies. Tourism is a strategic and cross-cutting sector--if this ecosystem collapses, effects will extend to hospitality, conferences, transport, and tax revenue,' Abdullah warned.

Abdullah, who is also head of travel agencies and tour operators in the Confederation of Mozambican Business Associations (CTA), said "We need to normalize access to foreign currency and create transparent mechanisms for repatriating funds. Only then can we prevent progressive air isolation and ensure the sustainability of a sector vital to economic development and Mozambique's image as a tourist and business destination.'

