Mozambique: Is Crucial Partner for Structural Projects - Finance Minister

Maputo — Mozambican Finance Minister Carla Loveira has claimed that Japan, through its International Cooperation Agency (JICA), is a crucial partner for the country's structural projects because it provides both funds and technical assistance.

According to the minister, who was speaking on Monday, in Washington, after a courtesy meeting with JICA Coordinator Yushi Nangano, on the sidelines of the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, JICA has a crucial role in supporting national development, particularly in key sectors such as infrastructure, energy, education, and agriculture.

"The partnership with Japan, through JICA, has been essential for the implementation of projects that boost economic growth', she said.

For his part, the JICA Coordinator, after presenting a report on the current status of cooperation and progress made in ongoing programmes, said "our relations have consistently strengthened, covering areas such as diplomacy, education, health, mineral resources, energy, and environmental protection.'

Japan established its diplomatic mission in Mozambique in 2000, and inaugurated its International Cooperation Agency in the country in 2003. Since then, the bilateral relationship has made significant progress, consolidating its position as one of Mozambique's key development partnerships.

Between 2016 and 2024, Mozambique benefited from Japanese assistance valued at over 609 million US dollars, of which approximately 50 percent was granted in loans for infrastructure, energy and education projects, complemented by various donations and technical support programmes.