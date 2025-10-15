Somalia: Somaliland President Arrives in Ethiopia for Talks

Addis Ababa (Horn Diplomat) — Somaliland President Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Cirro) arrived in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, on Tuesday for an official visit following an invitation from Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. The visit underscores growing cooperation between Hargeisa and Addis Ababa amid shifting political and economic dynamics in the Horn of Africa.

Upon arrival at Bole International Airport, President irro and his delegation were received by Gedion Timotheos, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, along with senior officials from the Ethiopian government.

The welcoming ceremony accorded to President Irro was marked by high-level protocol and warm hospitality, reflecting the close and historic ties between the two nations. Following a brief rest at the VIP lounge of Bole International Airport, the President and his delegation proceeded to their official residence in Addis Ababa, where they will continue their engagements during the visit.

Strategic and Diplomatic Significance

President Irro's visit comes at a pivotal time for regional diplomacy, as both Somaliland and Ethiopia seek to deepen cooperation in trade, infrastructure, and maritime access through the Berbera Port . The visit is also expected to include discussions on security collaboration, investment partnerships, and regional stability initiatives.

Diplomatic observers note that Ethiopia's high-level reception for the Somaliland leader signals Addis Ababa's growing acknowledgment of Somaliland's strategic importance in the Red Sea and Horn of Africa region.

"This engagement reflects a pragmatic approach from both governments, aimed at advancing shared economic and security interests while contributing to broader regional stability," said Reyte Abdi regional political analyst

The talks are anticipated to strengthen bilateral coordination and pave the way for enhanced cooperation in trade, logistics, and regional integration. Official statements from both sides are expected following the conclusion of President Cirro's meetings with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and other senior Ethiopian officials.