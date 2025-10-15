Ghana: Minority Demands Immediate Action On Delayed Health Worker Salaries

The Minority in Parliament is calling on government to take urgent steps to pay the salaries of thousands of health workers who have not been paid for months.

Ranking Member on the Health Committee, Dr. Ayew Afriyie, expressed disappointment in the Ministry of Health for failing to resolve the issue, even though funds had already been allocated for the workers.

He explained that the financial clearance for recruiting the workers expired in December 2024 but could have been extended, as is normally done in the public service.

According to him, the government failed to act in time for political reasons, even though the workers were already at post and filling critical gaps in the health sector.

"Money was allocated for 15,000 workers. About 8,000 started work, and the rest were later engaged by the Ghana Health Service. Yet government did not extend the clearance. The institutions didn't reject the workers either because they were needed. Now, ten months down the line, government is embarrassed because the workers are protesting," Dr. Afriyie explained.

He criticised the Health Minister for seeking fresh cabinet approval, describing it as unnecessary since clearance had already been granted.

"You don't need to go to cabinet when you already have clearance. This shows poor management and neglect of our frontline workers," he said.

Dr. Afriyie added that the Minority had earlier shown patience and understanding by urging nurses to suspend their strike and return to work while government addressed their concerns.

However, he warned that their patience was running out, accusing the government of taking the youth for granted.

He stressed that the Minority would continue to speak up for health workers and ensure they are treated fairly, as their service is essential to saving lives.

By: Jacob Aggrey