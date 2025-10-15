Zimbabwe: Politically Connected Miner Accused of Polluting Mutoko River

A Chinese mining entity in Makaha, Mutoko has reported a local and politically connected businessman to authorities for alleged illegal mining activities including contaminating a community river with cyanide and is seeking his arrest.

Zhangveng Syndicate alleges that mining operations conducted by Emmanuel Ndemera at Koo Doo 83, located on the banks of the Manyuchi River pose a significant danger to the Makaha community and are causing environmental destruction.

The Syndicate is demanding that Ndemera be investigated and his activities stopped immediately.

This follows the Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe issuing a directive yesterday urging its citizens who invest in the country to engage with authorities and seek legal counsel when resolving disputes.

In a letter addressed to the Director General of the Environmental Management Agency (and copied to the Minister of Mines, the Police Commissioner General, and the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission) the Zhangveng Syndicate, represented by lawyer Admire Rubaya asserted that they have exhausted all formal local channels to resolve the matter.

Their efforts, the letter claims have been met with political intimidation.

The Zhangveng Syndicate alleges that Emmanuel Ndemera's use of a carbon-in-pulp (CIP) plant on the Manyuchi River's banks poses a severe risk of toxic chemical contamination to the water source endangering downstream communities and the environment.

They are urging the EMA to investigate the legality of his operations.

The Syndicate also believes Ndemera's activities along the river banks are illegal arguing that the law prohibits alluvial gold mining which includes both the prospecting and processing of alluvial gold ore.

"We also feel compelled to bring to your attention that Ndemera routinely boasts of his powerful political connections, which he explicitly uses to intimidate our client and to manipulate officials from the Mashonaland East Provincial Ministry of Mines and the local police.

"Our client's good faith attempts to seek redress have been brazenly obstructed. Criminal complaints lodged at both Makosa Police Station and Mutoko Police Station were rejected, with our client being explicitly told that Ndemera is "too hot to handle" due to his political links," read part of the letter.

The Syndicate is urging the Agency to halt Ndemera's operations and involve law enforcement.

"Our client is a directly impacted and concerned party, as its employees are among those who rely on the downstream water source now being polluted. We therefore demand immediate law enforcement.

"If Ndemera is operating illegally as we strongly believe he is, we entreat you to act decisively to halt these operations. We insist that you engage the Zimbabwe Republic Police without delay to ensure compliance and prosecution," Rubaya said.