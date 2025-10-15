Ethiopia's President Meets New Egyptian Ambassador, Outstanding Technical Issues Are Always Within Reach of Our Wisdom, He Says

Addis Ababa — President Taye Atske-Selassie today received the Letter of Credence of the newly appointed Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Ethiopia, Dr. Obaida A. El Dandarawy.

During the discussion, President Taye highlighted the long-standing and multifaceted relations between Ethiopia and Egypt, emphasizing the many areas of cooperation the two countries continue to pursue, including agriculture, industry, and manufacturing.

The President noted that while some technical issues remain outstanding, they are always within reach of the two countries' capacity and collective wisdom.